Fifth Victim Dies From French Christmas Market Attack

Updated December 16, 2018
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner (C) gives a press conference in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 14, 2018 as the Christmas market reopens after the author of the attack was killed on December 13, 2018. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

 

A fifth victim wounded during an attack at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg has died, local authorities and relatives said Sunday.

“My brother Barto Pedro Orent-Niedzielski has just passed away. He thanks you for the love and strength you have given him,” the brother of the 36-year-old Polish-born victim wrote on Facebook.

Gunman Cherif Chekatt attacked shoppers at the market on Tuesday armed with a gun and a knife, before being killed by police two days later.

AFP



