Fifth Victim Dies From French Christmas Market Attack

A fifth victim wounded during an attack at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg has died, local authorities and relatives said Sunday.

“My brother Barto Pedro Orent-Niedzielski has just passed away. He thanks you for the love and strength you have given him,” the brother of the 36-year-old Polish-born victim wrote on Facebook.

Gunman Cherif Chekatt attacked shoppers at the market on Tuesday armed with a gun and a knife, before being killed by police two days later.

AFP