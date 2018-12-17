Europa League: Chelsea Draw Malmo As Arsenal Lock Horns Again With BATE Borisov

Chelsea has been drawn to face Malmo in the last 32 of the Europa League.

The former champions are to battle Malmo while Premiership rivals Arsenal will lock horns again with BATE Borisov.

The two sides met in the Europa League last season, the Gunners hammering the Belarussian side 6-0 at the Emirates.

Five-time champions Sevilla, currently second in La Liga, face a difficult tie against Lazio, beaten finalists in this competition in 1998, who are fifth in Serie A.

The 2004 champions Valencia will have to overcome Scottish champions Celtic while another Spanish side Villarreal, currently hovering just above the Liga relegation zone, face an Iberian battle when they take on Sporting.

READ ALSO: United Face PSG As Liverpool Draw Bayern in Champions League Last 16

Napoli, demoted to the Europa League after they were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, face Zurich.

Portuguese giants Benfica, three times runners-up, tackle Turkish side Galatasaray, UEFA Cup winners in 2000, and Inter Milan, another team who failed to progress to the Champions League knockout stage, will play Rapid Vienna.

Full draw for the Europa League last 32 on Monday:

Rennes v Betis

BATE Borisov v Arsenal

Malmo v Chelsea

Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge v Salzburg

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Slavia Prague v Genk

Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen

Zurich v Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic v Valencia

Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev

Lazio v Sevilla

Fenerbahce v Zenit Saint Petersburg

Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal

Galatasaray v Benfica

First legs to be played February 14 with return legs on February 21

AFP