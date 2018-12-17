One Soldier Killed As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole succeeded in neutralising four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons from them, an operation would have passed as smooth but for one soldier who paid the supreme price during the encounter.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the terrorists came at about 5.00pm on Sunday to attack Maibukarti village along Maiduguri-Damboa road when they were engaged by the gallant troops.

Usman stated that the items recovered include 4 AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK-47 rifles magazine, 2 Motorcycles, and 1 bicycle.

Others are 1 Bandolier, 1 GSM handset, 3 SIM cards, an earpiece, some phone accessories, kola nuts, gloves, and drugs.

The exploitation continues in conjunction with CJTF.

The Defence spokesman explained that following the attack, troops were further reinforced and went on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, while the Nigerian Air Forces provided close air support.

Soldier Killed As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Borno

Borno State has been attacked at least twice in the past 48 hours in which the military authorities say two soldiers have been killed in separate attacks.

Gudumbali community suffered the first attack, where a soldier died after a gun battle with the terrorists who had disguised as humanitarian workers during the distribution of relief materials.

Although the army successfully overpowered the attackers thereby leaving many of them injured and some dead, the terrorists injured some soldiers and damaged an operational vehicle.

24 hours after, gunmen attacked Maiborinti community in Molai general area near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.