Atiku Blames Badeh’s Death On Rising Insecurity

The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the sudden death of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Alex Badeh on the rising insecurity in the country.

Atiku said the best tribute that President Muhammadu Buhari can pay to the late security chief is to ensure free and fair polls next year.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said, if the gunmen did not waylay the vehicle in which Alex Badeh was travelling, he would not have sustained the gunshots and the health complications that terminated his life.

Atiku said while Badeh’s death made headline news because of the personality involved, many ordinary Nigerians are either killed or maimed on a daily basis by rampaging armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen, and hoodlums across the country.

He said it is time to fashion out a clear-cut strategy to enhance the security of Nigerians.

“We cannot continue to pretend that all is well with the security system in our country, where armed robbers seem to be having a field day. It is, therefore, time to look at credible options, especially electing a more prepared candidate who will ensure that policemen and women are well equipped and motivated.

“Fortunately, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had shown what can be achieved when the police are provided with adequate resources and are well motivated. It is no longer news that during the 16 years when the PDP was in power, the nation boasted of the better motivated, best equipped and best-mobilised policemen in the country,” the statement said.

The former Vice President said he was shocked and saddened by the circumstances of the death of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, whom he described as a fine officer, among the best of his time, one who never lost touch with officers and men despite holding several top positions in the nation’s military establishment.

Atiku prayed that God will grant repose to Badeh’s soul and comfort those he left behind.