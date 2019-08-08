Corruption Fight: EFCC Donates Badeh’s Property To NEDC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has donated a property forfeited by the late chief of defence staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The building is to now serve as the headquarters of NEDC.

The property which is located on Number 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja was handed over on Thursday to the commission by the EFCC Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Umar.

Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali during the handing over ceremony said the NEDC would make good use of the property.

He added that the property would contribute to the effectiveness of the commission.

This property is the second building belonging to the former Air Chief that is being handed over to a government agency.

The first building which is located at plot 1386 Uda Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, was handed over to the management of Voice of Nigeria (VON) to serve as its headquarters.