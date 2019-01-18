DHQ Announces Date For Alex Badeh’s Burial

The Defence Headquarters has announced the date for the burial of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd).

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

According to him, activities lined-up for the interment of the former defence chief will begin on Sunday with the Service of Songs scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base Protestant Church in Abuja.

Brigadier General Agim also disclosed that this would be followed by a church service expected to hold at the same venue on Wednesday next week.

The former defence chief would be laid to rest later in the afternoon at the National Military Cemetery in the nation’s capital.

Ex-Defence Chief, Alex Badeh, Killed

Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Find Killers Of Alex Badeh

NASS Calls For Probe Of Alex Badeh’s Murder

More to follow…