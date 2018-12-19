Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Find Killers Of Alex Badeh

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to find the killers of a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) describing his death as “very sad and unfortunate.”

In a statement signed on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, President Buhari also commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State.

“He directs security agencies to find the killers of the 15th Chief of Defence Staff and bring them to face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads,” the statement read in part.

He added that Badeh, who was also a former Chief of Air Staff, attained professional fulfillment in his over three decades military career.

President Buhari regrets that Badeh fell victim to an incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways and prayed that God Almighty comforts all those who mourn Air Chief Marshal Badeh and grant his soul peaceful rest.