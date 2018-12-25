Two Priests Kidnapped By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra State

Two Catholic Priests have been abducted by unknown gunmen while coming from Onitsha to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Arinze to the town.

The priests, whose names are yet to be disclosed are said to be clergymen in charge of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Umueze Anam.

They were kidnapped at Nneyi village, Umuleri area on their way to Umueze Anam.

Confirming the report, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Muhammed in a press statement said that at about 7: 25pm on Monday, a patrol team attached to Otuocha Division recovered a light grey Toyota Corolla Car with REG NO FST 689 FL.

Haruna said the vehicle was abandoned at Nneyi Umueri road.

However, a preliminary investigation revealed that the car belonged to a one of the Reverend Fathers who was kidnapped.

The police spokesperson revealed that the case is under investigation and efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to Justice.