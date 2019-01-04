Goods Worth Millions Destroyed As Fire Guts Minna Market

Properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in Kure ultra-modern market in Minna, Niger State after a fire accident.

The inferno started on Thursday night and consumed shops and stores numbering over 60.

Despite efforts by the firefighters, many goods were destroyed as the traders counted their loss.

Others struggled for access into their shops to salvage some items.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but some traders said it started from the section of the market where groundnut oil is being sold.

The recent fire outbreak in Kure market is not the first as traders recalled that same incident was recorded in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The traders complained that the fire would have been curtailed if not for the congestion in the market which hindered easy access by firefighters.

They appealed to the Federal Government for intervention, lamenting insecurity in the market.