VIDEO: How Dino Melaye Emerged, Slumped After Eight-Day Siege

The siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence in Abuja by the police has finally come to an end after eight days.

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi West constituency, opened the door to the residence himself on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives and some senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While coming out of the house, Senator Melaye slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital.

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye In Police Custody

Watch the video of the lawmaker’s arrest below;