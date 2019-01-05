Three Die, Baby Critically Injured In Spain Building Fire

Channels Television  
Updated
Firefighters use a fire truck ladder to reach the different floors of an apartment building after a fire broke out in Badalona near Barcelona on January 5, 2019. At least three people were killed and several others, including a baby, were injured. Pau Barrena / AFP

 

Three people died Saturday in a fire in an apartment block in northeastern Spain and at least 16 others were injured, including a baby boy who is critical, firefighters said.

The cause of the blaze in Badalona was as yet unknown as was the identity and ages of the three victims, a spokeswoman for firefighters in the region of Catalonia told AFP.

Among the injured are a baby boy, who is critical, and two adults in serious condition, the firefighting department said on its Twitter feed.

The blaze had been extinguished by late morning, leaving the 10-storey building streaked with large black marks.



More on World News

Five Teenagers Killed In Polish Fire While Playing Game

Cardinal To Face Trial For Allegedly Covering Child Abuse

Three Dead, Four Injured In California Shooting

Six Schoolchildren, Driver Killed In India Bus Crash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV