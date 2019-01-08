PHOTOS: NLC Holds Protest Over New Minimum Wage Across Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday held a nationwide protest over the demand for a new minimum wage.

The protest was held in various part of the country including Abuja, the nation’s capital. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba led the protesting union members at the Labour House in Abuja.

Workers across various states including Lagos, Edo, Kwara, Imo, Ekiti, Anambra, Niger, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Abia, among others also joined the protest.

According to the NLC, the protest is in reaction to the delay of the executive to transmit the recommendations of the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage to the national assembly.

The nationwide protest is coming after several months of negotiation between Federal Government representatives led by the Labour Minister Chris Ngige and the leaders of the labour union.

