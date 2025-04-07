Police Fire Teargas At Protesters In Port Harcourt

Officers of the Rivers State Police Command on Monday morning fired teargas at protesters gathered at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The protesters who are members of the ‘Take It Back Movement’ were greeted by heavy police presence when they gathered at the protest venue as early as 9am.

“Nobody can tell us where not to gather, we are Rivers people,” the young demonstrators told the policemen who warned them not to hold the protest.

Policemen gave the protesters a hot chase and beat up some of them including journalists reporting the event.

The protesters had earlier told the policemen that they had informed the police command of their intention to stage the demonstration in a letter dated April 3, 2025.

One of the protesters had told reporters that the “peaceful protest” was to express their grievances to the government. “We are not here for violence,” he had said.

The demonstrator listed some of their grievances to include the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“As it is, we have no government. This government in Rivers State is alien to our people; it is unconstitutional. We are here to demand that our governor comes back to office and lead us appropriately. We have a social contract with the governor and not the sole administrator. This is democracy,” he said.

Similar protests have begun in Lagos, Oyo and other states of the Federation with demonstrators demanding good governance.

Police authorities had on Sunday called on the organisers of the nationwide protest to shelve the plan, citing several national issues.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi had described the protest as ill-timed, especially as it coincided with the National Police Day celebration.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous,” Adejobi had said.