Wike Faults INEC’s Credibility On Delivering Free, Fair Elections

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on delivering free and fair elections.

He questioned the electoral umpire of its willingness to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) participate in the forthcoming elections in the state without complying with the electoral act.

“In view of the electoral act can INEC allow APC to participate in view of the fact that they have not complied with the provisions of the electoral act and the constitution of not having a valid and lawful primary.

“In view of the judgment of the state high court that had nullified the primaries of APC, can they still be allowed to feature in the general elections?” he asked.

Wike stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

His questions come few days after a Federal High court in the Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital nullified the direct and indirect primaries conducted by the two factions of the APC in the state.

The court which was presided by Justice Kolawole Omotosho also restrained the INEC from presenting Tonye Cole and Magnus Abe as governorship candidates in the general elections.

According to the judge, none of the primaries was conducted according to the law.

He noted that the INEC did not do well by submitting names of candidates without consideration of previous court orders.

Wike, however, asked the electoral umpire to act in accordance with the dictates of the law by obeying all court rulings especially the ones concerning the Rivers State governorship election.