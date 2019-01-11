Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Cross River

There are fears that many people have lost their lives after a petroleum tanker burst into flames at the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state.

Channels Television gathered that some of the residents were scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker when the explosion occurred.

The tanker laden with PMS was reportedly heading outside the state capital when it suddenly lost balance towards the Federal Housing Estate along the Odukpani axis of the highway and fell off.

Dozens were said to have rushed down to scoop the spilled product which later resulted in an explosion leaving many burnt beyond recognition.



Majority of the victims are said to have sustained third-degree injuries and are currently at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, the number of casualties recorded could not be ascertained.

Attempts are being made to reach relevant authorities to get a clearer insight into the unfortunate incident.

Below are some more photos from the scene, some pictures have been purposely left out because of their graphic nature.



More details later.