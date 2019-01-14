CJN Onnoghen Absent As Trial Commences

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, commenced on Monday without him in attendance.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

The CJN was represented at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) by a team of lawyers led by Mr Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Over 70 lawyers including 47 Senior Advocates of Nigeria were part of the team that represented Justice Onnoghen.

Mr Olanipekun during the session informed the tribunal that the CJN does not need to appear when he has not been properly served.

The prosecution acknowledged that it did not serve the CJN properly and asked the tribunal to order personal service on Justice Onnoghen.

It also agreed that the law stated that the CJN must be served personally.

Other lawyers in the defence team were a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, Mr Chris Uche, and Mr Adegboyega Awomolo.

Five South-South governors had asked the CJN not to honour the summons from the Code of Conduct Bureau to appear before the tribunal.

The governors made the call after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Sunday.