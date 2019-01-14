BREAKING: Tribunal Adjourns CJN Onnoghen’s Trial Till Next Week

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has adjourned proceedings involving the charges of non-declaration of assets preferred against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The proceedings were adjourned till January 22.

The tribunal adjourned the case after the lead prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN), conceded that Onnoghen was not properly served with the charges and the summons.

Umar agreed that the CJN was not personally served with the charges and the court’s summons, as required by the law. He, therefore, requested the tribunal to direct a fresh service on the CJN.

Olanipekun had earlier told the tribunal that he and other defence lawyers only appeared in court in protest against the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

He also said that, from the account given by the court official earlier in the proceedings, the CJN was not served with the charges and summons personally, but through his aide.

He then insisted that the law requires that the defendant be served personally.