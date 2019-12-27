Conduct Tribunal Grants Interim Suspension Of CAC’s Acting Registrar General

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on the 24th of December, 2019, granted motion experte filed by Code of Conduct Bureau, dated 17th of December, 2019, ordering Lady Azuka Obiageli Azinge to step aside as Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission pending hearing and determination of motion before the Tribunal.

The order reads: “that the defendant/respondent step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening the provisions of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice dated and filed on the 17th day of December 2019.

It further ordered “that the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry and the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commission to take all necessary steps to appoint the next most Senior Director to take over as acting Registrar General Corporate Affairs Commissions pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, dated and filed on the 17th day of December 2019.

And lastly, the order stated: “That the matter is hereby adjourned to the 6th day of January 2020, for a hearing of the Motion on Notice, dated 17th day of December 2020.

The order is issued in Abuja under the seal of the Tribunal and the Heads of the Honorable Chairman and Honorable Member on this 24th day of December 2019.