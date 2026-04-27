Gunmen Abduct 23 Pupils In Kogi

No fewer than 23 pupils have been abducted by gunmen during an attack on an “unregistered” orphanage and school facility in the Zariagi area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, also led to the abduction of the wife of the proprietor.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said that the state government received reports of a security breach at an unregistered orphanage and school facility located in an isolated area of Zariagi, along the Kabba Junction.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the facility, identified as Dahallukitab Group of School, was operating illegally in a remote, bushy environment without registration with the state government and without the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies.

“The unfortunate incident, which occurred late on April 26, 2026, involved the abduction of 23 pupils and the wife of the proprietor by unknown gunmen,” Fanwo said.

He disclosed that upon receiving the report, security agencies, led by the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security operatives, swiftly mobilised to the scene, leading to the rescue of 15 of the pupils.

“Their prompt and coordinated response led to the successful rescue of 15 of the abducted pupils, while intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining 8 victims and apprehend the perpetrators. The Kogi State Government commends the gallantry, professionalism, and swift response of the police and other security agencies for rising decisively to the occasion.

“While the Government remains fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all victims, it is important to stress that the operation of orphanages, schools, and similar institutions in isolated and vulnerable locations, without proper registration and notification to relevant authorities, poses serious security risks, especially in the current security climate,” he added.

The commissioner also said that the government strongly discourages such practices and reiterates the need for strict compliance with regulatory and safety protocols.

He, therefore, advised all operators of such facilities to engage with appropriate government agencies to ensure proper oversight, security assessment, and protection.

“The Kogi State Government reassures citizens of its uncompromising commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state.

“Security operations remain active, and every effort is being made to bring this situation under control. Further updates will be communicated as necessary,” Fanwo added.