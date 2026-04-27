Woman Delivers Twins At Kebbi First Lady’s Fundraising Event

A woman delivered twin baby boys during a political gathering organised by the Kebbi State first lady, Zainab Nasir Idris, to raise funds in support of women’s groups in the state.

The woman went into labour and gave birth among a crowd of women attending the event at Haliru Audu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

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The programme was attended by Governor Nasir Idris, his wife Zainab, and party faithful.

Following the announcement of the birth, a member of the House of Representatives representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Bello Dallatun Ka’oje, donated ₦5 million to the nursing mother to support her healthcare needs and the naming ceremony, on behalf of the governor.

The woman had attended the event in search of support when she suddenly went into labour and delivered the male twins.

She and her babies were later evacuated from the stadium to a hospital for further medical care.

Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruk Enabo, also donated one million wrappers to the association for distribution to members in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

In addition, he announced a donation of ₦30 million to the women on behalf of himself and his associates, and also presented a vehicle to the organisation’s leaders.

“Women are steadfast in politics and business; they are the vanguard of electoral victory. We will continue to improve their well-being, as demonstrated by our leader, Governor Nasir Idris,” Enabo said.

More than ₦200 million was raised to support women’s groups across the state.