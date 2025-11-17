We’ve Assured Parents Of Efforts To Rescue Abducted Schoolgirls – Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, says he has assured parents of the schoolgirls abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga that efforts are underway to rescue their children.

The governor stated this on Monday after visiting Maga, where the incident occurred, and holding a closed-door meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers, and parents of the abducted students.

“The unfortunate thing has already happened. They have abducted our children. We came here, we saw things for ourselves, and we met the parents whose children were taken,” Governor Idris said.

“We gave them confidence, and we gave them our word that we will do everything possible to ensure that their children are rescued.

“We also assured them to remain confident, and that security agencies will do everything necessary. That is the essence of our coming to Maga—to see the people and give them confidence and words of encouragement.”

Channels Television reported that bandits abducted 25 students from the school on Sunday night. The attack occurred at the school located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the attackers killed the school’s Vice-Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before whisking away the schoolgirls.

Witnesses said the bandits operated without resistance, causing widespread panic and throwing the entire community into deep fear and mourning.

Makuku was reportedly shot while attempting to protect the students during the invasion.