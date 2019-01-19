NEDG/BON Presidential Debate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2019 presidential debate put together by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) is underway.

Present at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja where the debate is taking place are Oby Ezekwesili (ACPN Presidential Candidate), Fela Durotoye (ANN presidential candidate), and Kingsley Moghalu (YPP presidential candidate).

Five candidates were expected but two are absent and they are Muhammadu Buhari (APC presidential candidate), and Atiku Abubakar (PDP presidential candidate).

Just like we witnessed at the vice presidential debate, the candidates are expected to reveal to Nigerians their plans for the country as the nation prepares for the general elections.

Stay with us for updates from the debate.