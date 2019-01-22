Academy Awards: ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Nominated For Best Picture

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards have been announced with A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and Black Panther, making it to the Best Picture category.

It is the first time a superhero movie – Disney’s Black Panther – is getting a Best Picture nomination.

In 2018, it was the top-grossing film in North America, taking in more than $700 million in ticket sales.

The Shape of Water had won Best Picture for last year’s Oscars.

This year’s winner, however, will be announced on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Read Also: Nominees For Academy Awards Unveiled [See Full List]

Below is the full list of Best Picture nominees as well as nominees in the main categories.

Best Picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Director:

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Actor:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Animated Feature:

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”