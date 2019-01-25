Buhari Appoints Nelson Braimbraifa As Acting NDDC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Nelson Braimbraifa as acting Managing Director for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said the President equally vested the supervisory role of the commission in the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Uguru Usani.

Adesina disclosed that President Buhari also approved the dissolution of the extant board of NDDC, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) resolution.

The President also appointed Mr Chris Amadi and Mr Samuel Adjogbe as acting Executive Directors in charge of Finance and Administration, as well as Projects respectively.

According to the presidential aide, the appointments take immediate effect.