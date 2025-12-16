95% Of Buhari’s Ministers Should Be In Jail — APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alwan Hassan, has claimed that 95 per cent of ministers who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari should be behind bars, alleging that their tenure was a period of unchecked power and alleged corruption.

Hassan made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme aired on Tuesday.

Asked about recent scrutiny of Buhari-era officials, including ex-Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and a former Labour Minister Chris Ngige, Hassan said: “95 per cent of the ministers under Buhari should be in jail by now.

“There has never been a time when ministers got free hands without supervision like Buhari’s eight years in office.

“You’ve heard what people are saying. The former president even told them to keep their documents ready because there will come a day when they’ll be asked to explain themselves. Maybe he has seen what they are doing.”

READ ALSO: Buhari’s legacy Not On Trial,’ Lai Mohammed Reacts To Corruption Allegations Against Ex-Ministers

He claimed corruption was rampant during Buhari’s administration from 2015 to 2023.

However, the chieftain acknowledged that a small portion of the officials who served in that government were not involved.

“Those good men around those years are the 5 per cent. There are a few good people, very few good men around,” he said.

Hassan emphasised that the lack of oversight contributed to the situation and described the period as a “free-for-all.”

“There has never been a time when government budgets were 100 per cent released without interference by the presidency like Buhari’s time. Ministers were given free rein. They did what they wanted. Everyone was his own cabal. If you got the chance to meet Buhari and explain things, you became a cabal.

“The nation was at peace. People were doing what they wanted. If you were appointed under Buhari, your job was largely abdicated to you. There was no supervision,” he said.

Hassan contrasted this scrutiny with the current government under President Bola Tinubu.

“This government is hands-on. If you’re talking about government finance, it’s Asiwaju. Everyone knows this. Contractors like me are still shouting about unpaid sums. He is careful; he knows his priorities. It is not business as usual,” he stated.

Ex-Ministers Facing Scrutiny

Hassan’s comments come amid heightened scrutiny of ministers and other officials who served during Buhari eight-year tenure.

Some of them are facing investigations over alleged corruption and financial misconduct.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, is being investigated for mismanagement of funds meant for social programmes.

Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power, is accused of being involved in a money-laundering scheme, while Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation, is facing charges related to the “Nigeria Air” project and other aviation contracts.

Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, is under investigation for financial misconduct.

Godwin Emefiele, former Central Bank Governor, faces charges over alleged mismanagement of public money.