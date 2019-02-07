Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-NIA DG, Wife

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the arrest of former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Ayo Oke and his wife, Folashade.

The order followed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asking the court to issue a bench warrant for their arrest. The commission explained in the application that it is finding it difficult to secure their attendance in court.

Oke and his wife are facing four charges bordering on money laundering.

The arraignment of the sacked Director General of the National Intelligence Agency failed to hold on Wednesday. This was because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it is yet to serve the charges on the two defendants.

At the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, the EFCC Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo told trial Judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that since the commission is finding it difficult to secure the attendance of the two defendants in court, it intends to make an oral application for the issuance of a bench warrant for their arrest .

Justice Aneke told the EFCC prosecutor that he was yet to see the case-file of the matter and would need time to go through same before entertaining any application.

The judge then adjourned the case to Thursday, February 7, for the EFCC to move its oral application seeking a bench warrant against Amb. Oke and his wife.

The EFCC had instituted a four counts charge against Oke and Folashade.

The charge against Oke and Folashade, reads:

That you, Amb. Ayodele Oke, Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke on or about the 12th day of April 2017 in Lagos concealed the sum of $43, 449, 947, 000 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Flat 7B, No. 16 Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi Lagos which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

That you Amb. Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court indirectly used the sum of $1, 658, 000 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to acquire Flat 7B, No. 16 Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi Lagos which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

That you Amb. Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court directly retained $160, 777, 136. 85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

That you Amb. Ayodele Oke and Mrs. Folasade Ayodele Oke between 25th day of August 2015 and 2nd day of September 2015 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court directly converted $160, 777, 136. 85 property of the Federal Government of Nigeria to your own use which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.