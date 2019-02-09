Lagosians React To Traffic As Buhari Visits Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated February 9, 2019
Source: Bashir Ahmad

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for his Presidential Campaign, holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

As a result, there’s been an influx of people into the stadium since the early hours of Saturday, causing gridlock around the area.

While some have expressed their support for the President’s second term bid, others have criticized his administration.

Below are some of the comments as Lagosians took to the Social Media to air their views.



