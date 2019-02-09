Lagosians React To Traffic As Buhari Visits Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos for his Presidential Campaign, holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

As a result, there’s been an influx of people into the stadium since the early hours of Saturday, causing gridlock around the area.

While some have expressed their support for the President’s second term bid, others have criticized his administration.

Below are some of the comments as Lagosians took to the Social Media to air their views.

Mr President @MBuhari in my area today, Adeniji Adele road, Lagos Island on his way back from the Oba’s Palace .. Boys yapa … No be shere shere .. 💪💪✌✌✌#PMBinLagos #BuhariIssaGoal pic.twitter.com/DazjBmzLJj — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) February 9, 2019

anything involving lagos must be extra AF 😂🙄 #PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/XBfhXcrVm4 — @asvpxrocky’s wife (@hissyomarbarbie) February 9, 2019

If buhari will gather people in lagos like he did in kano, then i will kindly say congratulation to him #PMBinLagos — Umar Rilwan (@Elwasharilwan) February 9, 2019

All the way from Yola to Abuja.

Now we here in LAGOS OUR OWN EKOOO See people as early as 7am

LIT MUZIK

PMB 4+4

I FEEL OKAY….#PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/IngGzN9RSE — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 9, 2019

The place where the trucks and tankers and trailers are packed.. They should just operate from there oooo. No packing on the Eko bridge again… If they can be removed for the president they should also be removed for lagosians #PMBinLagos — Emmanuel (@EmeruomE) February 9, 2019

Buhari has not even woken up let alone enter jet…. soldiers have blocked Airport road…. which kind of country is this?? At 6am who is dragging road with Buhari at this time for goodness sake #PMBInLagos — Chef Kiki (@KayceKelechi) February 9, 2019