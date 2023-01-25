One Killed As Thugs Clash At Jigawa APC Rally

One person was killed in Jigawa State on Tuesday at a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kazaure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The police commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Ekot, told reporters that the police are trailing the suspected killer said to have fled to neighbouring Kano after committing the crime.

“The police are on top of the situation. The (prime) suspect has fled to Kano. It’s a conflict [between] a party faithful [and] a particular candidate that disagrees [with the other].

“They are members of the same APC. [It is] not a conflict between two parties,” the police commissioner said.

The Jigawa Governor Muhammad Abubakar led the APC governorship campaign rally in Kazaure on Tuesday, where the violent clash between rival youth groups of the APC supporters led to the death of one person.

The person killed was a supporter of the party’s senatorial candidate for the Jigawa North-West District, Babangida Husseini.

Residents identified the deceased as Halliru Lafka, a resident of Kazaure town.

The killing led to a protest by residents who burnt down Husseini’s billboards, accusing him of harbouring political thugs and destabilising the peace of the town.

Hussein could not be reached immediately to comment on the incident as calls by our correspondent to his phone number did not connect on Wednesday morning and evening.