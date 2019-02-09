PHOTOS: Supporters Gear Up As Buhari Arrives Lagos For Campaign

Channels Television  
Updated February 9, 2019
APC supporters in Lagos

 

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are waiting in anticipation for the President as he arrived Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the state on Saturday for the Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and other officials of the party.

READ ALSOBuhari Arrives Lagos For APC Presidential Rally

Upon the President’s arrival, tight security was seen in some areas in the state.



More on 2019

PHOTOS: Buhari Meets With Members Of Organised Private Sector

Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Presidential Rally

‘My Chances Have Increased’ Moghalu Reacts To Wole Soyinka’s Endorsement

Supreme Court Upholds High Court Judgment Barring APC From Conducting Primaries In Rivers

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV