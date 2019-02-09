PHOTOS: Supporters Gear Up As Buhari Arrives Lagos For Campaign

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are waiting in anticipation for the President as he arrived Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the state on Saturday for the Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President alongside the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and other officials of the party.

Upon the President’s arrival, tight security was seen in some areas in the state.