Oshiomhole, Tinubu Absent As APC Takes Presidential Rally To Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated February 13, 2019

 

The All Progressives Congress has taken its presidential campaign rally to Abuja.

The rally which is taking place at the Eagles Square has the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

Others in attendance were the APC Women Leader, (Hajia) Salamatu Umar-Eluma and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, among others.

Read Also: Buhari Takes Re-Election Campaign To Rivers

The National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were, however, absent.

With just three days to the elections, political parties have intensified campaigns even as they are expected to end by at least 24 hours to the D-day.



More on North Central

Elections: Atiku And Buhari Arrive At Venue For Signing Of Second Peace Accord

Kwara Govt Declares February 15, March 1 Work Free Days

Electoral Materials Destroyed As Fire Guts INEC LG Office In Plateau

Senator Umar Appeals Court Ruling Sacking Him As Niger East APC Candidate

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV