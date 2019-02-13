Oshiomhole, Tinubu Absent As APC Takes Presidential Rally To Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has taken its presidential campaign rally to Abuja.

The rally which is taking place at the Eagles Square has the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in attendance.

Others in attendance were the APC Women Leader, (Hajia) Salamatu Umar-Eluma and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, among others.

The National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were, however, absent.

With just three days to the elections, political parties have intensified campaigns even as they are expected to end by at least 24 hours to the D-day.