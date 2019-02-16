PHOTOS: Journalists Gather At INEC Headquarters For Decision On General Elections

Channels Television  
Updated February 16, 2019

 

Journalists have gathered at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission where a crucial meeting is being held with regards to the general elections.

To officials of the commission went into the meeting late on Friday night, fuelling speculations that the commission would postpone Nigeria’s general elections due to logistic challenges faced in the distribution of electoral materials on Friday.

See photos below:

Journalists at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, awaiting the outcome of the meeting. Photo: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun
The INEC headquarters in Abuja where officials are in a crucial meeting about the general elections. Photo: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun



