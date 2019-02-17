APC LGA Chairman Killed In Benue

Channels Television  
Updated February 17, 2019

 

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr Boniface Okloho, has been killed.

Mr Okloho, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday along Ijamin Road in Otukpo by yet-to-be-identified persons while he was returning from a political meeting, the police said.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Police Command, Moses Yamu, the Commission of Police in the State, Omololu Bishi, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The CP warned politicians and their supporters against violence in the coming elections.



