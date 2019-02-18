Gunmen Kill Four NDLEA Officials In Ondo

Gunmen have killed four officials of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) in Ondo State.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the men of the service were performing their duty at a checkpoint near Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The dead bodies of the victims were reportedly found by some farmers on their way from the farm along the checkpoint in Ikaro, near Iron.

Commander of NDLEA in Ondo State, Mr Haruna Gagara, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said investigations are ongoing to unravel the situation and bring the perpetrators to book.

Mr Gagara further noted that men of the command have gone to the scene to evacuate the corpses alongside with other security agencies who are involved in the operation.