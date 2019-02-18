PDP To Hold Emergency Meeting Tomorrow

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow, Tuesday February 19, 2019.

The meeting comes a day after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus met in Abuja, where the party condemned the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and accused the electoral umpire of colluding with the opposition PDP.

Hours to the commencement of the elections on Saturday, February 16, INEC postponed the Presidential and National Assembly polls to February 23 and the Governorship and Houses of Assembly Elections to March 9, 2019.

Although the agenda was not disclosed in the invitation by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP NEC meeting which is scheduled to hold at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja at 12 noon, is expected to discuss the fallout of the postponement of the general elections by INEC.

The PDP has expressed outrage over the postponement of the elections, and accused the ruling APC of an attempt to rig the polls by allegedly asking INEC to stagger the polls. But INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had ruled out any form of political influence in reaching the decision, saying it was based on the logistical challenges that cropped up in the run-up to the polls.

While acknowledging that the decision was a painful one, Prof. Yakubu insisted that it was necessary in the overall interest of advancing democracy in the country.