PHOTOS: APC Caucus Meeting In Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held a caucus meeting in the nation’s capital Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of the postponement of the general elections and the President while addressing party memebers, vowed to put machinery in place to unravel the circumstances that led to the development.

Those in attendance included the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors and other party chieftains.

See photos from the meeting below.