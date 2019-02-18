PHOTOS: APC Caucus Meeting In Abuja

Updated February 18, 2019
National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, speaking during the caucus meeting of the party on Monday (February 18, 2019)Source: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday held a caucus meeting in the nation’s capital Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of the postponement of the general elections and the President while addressing party memebers, vowed to put machinery in place to unravel the circumstances that led to the development.

Those in attendance included the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole, National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors and other party chieftains.

See photos from the meeting below.



