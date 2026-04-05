‘Barbaric, Unacceptable,’ Gov Alia Condemns Fresh Benue Attack

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the fresh attack that claimed nine lives in Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, described the attack as barbaric, saying it was unacceptable.

He said the incident was a direct affront to the collective peace and security of the state.

“Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia strongly condemns the heinous attack carried out by suspected armed herdsmen on the peace-loving people of Mbalom in the Gwer-East Local Government Area,” the statement read.

“The Governor describes the barbaric act as unacceptable, and a direct affront to the collective peace and security of the state. He expresses deep sympathy to families affected by the attack and assures them that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.”

Alia noted with concern the pattern of what appears to be calculated and selective attacks in parts of the state, stressing that such acts of terror, though increasingly hydra-headed in nature, will not be allowed to thrive.

He reiterates his unwavering resolve to confront and subdue all forms of criminality threatening the safety of Benue communities.

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Alia commended security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, for their swift response and ongoing efforts, noting their assurance that they are on the heels of the perpetrators and will ensure their arrest and prosecution.

He urged them to intensify operations to forestall further occurrences and bring lasting relief to affected communities.

While acknowledging the challenges posed by these attacks, Governor Alia assured the people of Benue State that his administration will not relent or leave anything to chance in its duty to safeguard lives and property.

According to the Chairman of Gwer LGA, Timothy Adi, the attackers stormed the village between 5-6pm and carried out the heinous act.

According to Adi, there was a security alert and advisory that the terrorists would attack.

It was learnt that suspected terrorists invaded the Mbalom-Mbatsada-Agana community in Gwer Local Government Area of the state on Holy Saturday.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television on Sunday, the Chairman of Gwer, Timothy Adi, said one person was in a critical condition and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Adi said the attackers stormed the village between 5 and 6 p.m. and carried out the heinous act.

The LG boss said he informed the state commissioner of police, Ifeanyi Enemari, who visited the area to ascertain the level of destruction and quickly deployed his men to maintain peace, adding that, “the area is peaceful at the moment.”

According to Adi, there was a security alert and advisory that the terrorists would attack.