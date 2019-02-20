Kwara PDP, APC Trade Blame Over Killings At Campaign Rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State are at daggers trading blame over the reported killing of two persons at a campaign rally in the state on Tuesday night.

While the APC accused the PDP of masterminding the attack, the PDP on its part has also blamed APC supporters for shooting at the rally.

Five vehicles were said to have been damaged, with several people injured.

It was gathered that the clash occurred between the supporters of both parties at Ojoku in Oyun Local Government Area of the state when the APC Kwara South senatorial candidate, Lola Ashiru, visited the palace of the traditional ruler of the community.

According to the APC candidate, it was the intervention of security operatives that it possible for him to make it out of the place alive.

The state chairman of the APC, Bashir Bolarinwa, believed that his party’s candidate was the target of the attack. He called for the arrest of the mastermind.

However, a PDP chieftain in the community, Salami Ibrahim, disagreed with the APC, saying the party members should be blamed for unleashing terror on their community.