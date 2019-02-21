Accept The Reality That Your Party Won’t Be On The Ballot, Wike Tells APC

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept the reality that their party will not be fielding candidates for the 2019 elections in the state.

Governor Wike urged the leaders of Rivers APC to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court as the will of God, saying that nobody can resurrect a dead horse.

The governor made the call on Thursday in a State broadcast on the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections coming up on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019.

The governor said: “Truth be told, the Supreme Court has spoken. INEC has confirmed. It is the will of God and there is nothing anybody can do to return the APC to the ballot for the 2019 general elections in Rivers State.

“But this, I believe, is not the end of life for the APC in Rivers State. There is always another day and as political leaders, we must have the courage to accept the reality, know when to stop fighting for nothing and tell our followers the simple truth, even if it may sound bitter. I would, therefore, advice my brothers in the APC to endeavour to put their house in order, allow the prevailing peace to continue and prepare for 2023”.

“Let me assure everyone that the collective interest of our State will continue to guide our actions and we shall continue to accommodate everybody irrespective of party affiliation in our schemes of governance.”

Governor Wike said that the rescheduled General elections present a golden opportunity for Rivers people to partake with the rest of Nigerians to move the country forward and shape a brighter future for posterity.

“No sacrifice is too much to pay to sustain our democracy. God loves us and there can be no better opportunity for us to use the power at our disposal to effect the genuine change that we need.

“We should, therefore, be profoundly inspired and motivated by the frustrations of the postponement of the election to come out in numbers to vote for the candidates of our choice.

” God forbid, the next generation will not forgive us if we fail to take full advantage of the political momentum to reposition our State for greatness in the comity of States”, he said.

He announced the provision of free buses to convey Rivers people to their respective locations for the rescheduled elections beginning on Thursday, February 21; 2019.

He urged the Federal Government to remain neutral and protect the sanctity of the ballot as stated by the sanctity of the ballot.