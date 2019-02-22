Arsenal, Chelsea Draw Rennes, Dynamo Kiev In Europa League Last 16 Draw

Updated February 22, 2019
The results of the draw for the Europa League round of sixteen is displayed on a screen, on February 22, 2019, at the headquarters of UEFA European football organization in Bern.
Arsenal will face French side Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Chelsea were paired with Dynamo Kiev in Friday’s draw.

Both Premier League clubs will be at home in the first leg on Thursday, March 7, with the return matches scheduled for March 14.

Among the other ties, former European Cup finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were drawn against Inter Milan.

