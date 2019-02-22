‘How I Escaped Assassination Attempt’ – Wike

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has been narrating how he allegedly escaped from being assassinated in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Governor Wike who spoke to journalists after a meeting with officials of the British High Commission who visited him at the government house in Port Harcourt, said he was trailed by soldiers from 6 Division Nigerian Army, while on his way to see some people

“Yesterday, I was shocked when I left here to go and see some political leaders, soldiers were following me. Anybody who knows me would know that I have never gone out with any soldier but the soldiers were following me.

READ ALSO: PDP Condemns Kwara Senator’s Arrest, Demands His Release

“So, along Abacha Road, I diverted to Louis Street, and to my greatest surprise, my security men were shouting, ‘What is going on, what is going on, soldiers are behind us?’”

Governor Wike warned that such action is capable of jeopardizing the nation’s quest for foreign investment. “Rivers State is so important to this country.

The governor called on the army to refrain from being overzealous in the run up to the general elections, urging them not to be partisan and allow Nigerians to support whoever they want to support.

The visiting British envoys said they were in the state to observe the elections.