‘INEC Is Not Prepared’, Moghalu Says After Failure Of Card Reader

The Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Kingsley Moghalu, has expressed disappointment over the failure of card readers in his ward, Akabueze in Nnewi, Anambra state.

He explained that two out of the three polling units in his area are experiencing card reader issues, thereby showing the unpreparedness of INEC.

“I am at my polling unit in Akabueze village in Nnewi, there are three polling units here.

“The polling centers opened at about 10′ clock two hours late, out of the three polling units two have their card readers not functioning, so voting effectively has started, two hours after the polls are supposed to have been opened.

“I am the Presidential Candidate of the YPP, my name is Kinglsey Moghalu. INEC is simply not prepared, that is my personal experience in my polling unit,” he stated.

He insisted that there must be an extension of voting by two and a half hours because of the delay of voting in the units.