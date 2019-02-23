INEC Extends Voting Time In Some Polling Units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time in some polling units that commenced late.

This was disclosed on Saturday at a press briefing by the Commission on the ongoing elections and challenges faced at various polling units.

INEC Commissioner for Voter Education Mr. Festus Okoye, who made the announcement said the decision was reached following the inability of some polling units to begin voting at 8 am and the number of hours lost.