Army Arrest 15 Suspected ‘Political Thugs’

Fifteen suspected political thugs have been arrested by the Nigerian army in Ikebiri 1, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The army said the hoodlums has planned to disrupt the presidential and national assembly elections in the region.

Jonah Danjuma, a spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, noted that the arrest of the thugs by the troops of the 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade was achieved on the objective of operation ‘Safe Conduct’.

He said, “In our determined efforts to ensure peace and security in our Area of Responsibility especially in pursuant of the objectives of Operation SAFE CONDUCT, troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army today arrested 15 armed men suspected to be political thugs at Ikebiri 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.”

“It was a successful operation that led to the recovery of large cache of arms, ammunition and other items. This feat was achieved as a direct response by vigilant troops in Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2019 in 16 Brigade Area of Responsibility.”