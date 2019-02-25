Ajimobi Congratulates PDP’s Balogun On His Victory

The Oyo State governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo South Senatorial District in last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, Abiola Ajimobi, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kola Balogun, on his victory.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ajimobi said there was nothing to feel sad about because his party won two out of the three Senatorial seats and nine out of 14 federal constituency seats.

“I hereby accept the result as announced. Although there were a number of grievous infractions and established electoral malpractices, I have decided to let go in the interest of peace. I, therefore, congratulate the declared winner, Hon. Kola Balogun and our APC Senators-elect, Abdulfatai Buhari and Teslim Folarin,” the governor said.

While expressing appreciation to the people of the state for their peaceful conduct and large turnout during the elections, the governor said that the people of the state had shown their love for the APC by voting massively for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC candidates.

The governor added, “The victory has shown the unassailable leadership of the APC in Oyo State. It has also shown that our people are appreciative of the developmental strides of the APC in the state and the country at large.

“We have taken Oyo State to an unprecedented level in terms of massive infrastructural renewal. Most importantly, we have ensured peace in the state.”

On the loss of Oyo South Senatorial seat to the PDP, Governor Ajimobi said that would not deter him from his firm resolve and that of the APC to work hard for the party’s victory in the governorship election.