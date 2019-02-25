Senator Nwaoboshi, Elumelu Win NASS Elections

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, serving senator representing Delta North Senatorial District has won a return ticket to the upper legislative chamber.

Nwaoboshi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 186,423 votes to beat his closest rival, Doris Oboh, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored a 36,350.

“Senator Peter Nwaoboshi having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied all the requirement in this election is hereby declared a winner and returned as elected,” announced the returning officer, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem, in the Delta State capital on Monday.

Similarly, Ndudi Elemelu, PDP candidate for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State also emerged a winner in the election. Elumelu polled 84,234 to merge winner, defeating the APC candidate, Paul Adingupu who polled 11,104 votes, as announced by the returning officer For the constituency Dr. Josephine Anene-Okeakwa.

The House of Representatives elections were conducted in four local government areas that make up the constituency in the state, namely: Oshimili North, Oshimili South, Aniocha North, and Aniocha South.