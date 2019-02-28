Dangote Becomes World 64th Richest Person After Gaining $5.8bn In One Day

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group has been ranked as the world’s 64th richest person after he gained $5.8bn within 24 hours, causing his total net worth to rise to $16.6bn on Tuesday.

This is according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

The Index showed that Dangote’s wealth fell from $10.5bn at the end of last year to a low of $9.63bn on January 1, 2019. But it grew to $10.8bn on Monday, February 25.

It further revealed that Dangote’s net worth increased by 23 per cent from $13.5bn on February 26, 2018, to $16.6bn, emerging 64th richest person in the world.

READ ALSO: FG, States And LGs Share N610.368bn In February

The list shows that Dangote’s wealth rose by 58 per cent so far this year, making him the second biggest mover after Andrew Forrest, founder and largest shareholder of Fortescue Metals Group, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, whose wealth grew by 59 per cent.

Dangote was the only Nigerian on Bloomberg’s list of 500 billionaires and retained his position as Africa’s richest person.

Bloomberg’s net worth figures are updated every business day at the close of every trading day in New York, with assets categorised as publicly traded companies, private assets (including closely held businesses, art and real estate), cash and other liquid investments and liabilities.

Other Africans on the Bloomberg list were Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa, who was ranked 216th with a net worth of $7.05bn; Johann Rupert of South Africa (ranked 225th with $6.92bn wealth); Nassef Sawiris of Egypt occupied the 228th position with $6.83bn; Natie Kirsh of South Africa (ranked 263rd with a net worth of $6.10bn) and Naguib Sawiris of Egypt emerged 331st with a fortune of $5.12bn.