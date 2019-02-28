Abdulsalami, Kukah Meet With Osinbajo At Aso Villa

The National Peace Committee (NPC) on Thursday, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Led by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, the NPC met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

The meeting with Osinbajo comes after the NPC ended their meeting with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, which took place at the residence of the PDP Presidential candidate, Gen. Abubakar said his committee decided to address the disagreement, given its mission to always ensure that there is peace in the country.

“Currently now, tensions are high and we need to see how we can douse the situation. We have come to listen to the grievances from the PDP. We will continue shuttling to see how we can make sure that the peace is maintained,” he said.

Asked if the talks would be extended to the ruling party, Gen. Abubakar said, “Naturally, when you are dealing, of course, you need to contact all the stakeholders.”