US Actor Luke Perry Reportedly Suffers Stroke

Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a massive stroke, US media said Thursday.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday and remains under observation, his representative told various media outlets, declining to elaborate on the actor’s condition.

Perry, 52, had been in Los Angeles working on the television series “Riverdale,” a comic book adaptation in which he plays Fred Andrews.

On Wednesday, Fox announced that it was rebooting “Beverly Hills 90210,” but there was no confirmation Perry would be part of the new series.

The actor famously played Dylan McKay when the series ran in the 1990s.

Six of the original stars from the series, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, have all signed on to the new show.

AFP