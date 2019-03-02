Bayelsa Communities Lament Oil Spill Following Explosion

Residents of Nembe, in Bayelsa State, say they need urgent intervention by the relevant authorities to enable them cope with the situation they are faced with, following an explosion that resulted in an oil spill in their area on Friday.

The explosion was reported at the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, operated by the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, which caused panic among the indigenes of some communities in Nembe Local Government area of the state.

The blast ignited huge fire from the pipeline, near Oil Well 7, and sent the residents fleeing the affected communities for fear, with many reported to be missing as a result.

It was gathered that before the incident, the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, NCTL, had been shut for emergency repairs following the detection of oil leakage.

The residents told Channels Television that the creek had been taken over by crude oil, adding that the people were in dire need of medical and relief supplies.

They claimed that officials of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company have yet to respond to the situation.

The Nembe communities said to be affected include Nembe Creek 1, 2 and 3, Jalungo, Fatuo, and Kalablomi.

The spokesman of the Nembe Chiefs Council, Nengi James-Eriworio, said there was “massive destruction of the area with air and water heavily polluted”.

“People have deserted the area and the company has refused to respond despite series of emergency calls.

“We are concerned about the poor attitude of the company towards the host communities in Nembe. They have abused the rights of the people,” he said.