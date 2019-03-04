Osinbajo Visits Delta, Akwa Ibom Ahead Of Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not batting an eyelid even as it mobilizes supporters from the party ahead of the governorship elections, especially within the South-south region.

On Monday, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo was in Delta and Akwa Ibom states, to encourage party members and supporters, ahead of Saturday’s elections.

Osinbajo made the trip on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In Delta, the Vice President visited Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, where he told stakeholders at a town hall meeting that the much-expected change is coming to the oil rich state.

He also promised that the government will tackle the security challenges in the state.

After the town hall meeting, the Vice President departed for Akwa Ibom state on a similar mission.

READ ALSO: PDP Seeks Legal Redress Over Presidential Result

Osinbajo encouraged supporters of the APC in Akwa Ibom state to come out in their numbers to vote in Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The Vice President who was accompanied by the National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, reassured party supporters of adequate security during the elections.

At Akwa Ibom, Prof Osinbajo and Oshiomhole engaged members of the APC in the state, to clarify issues surrounding the party’s poor performance in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Members of the chapter raised among other grievances, an allegation that the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini was biased in the February 23rd polls, they demanded that the REC be removed or redeployed.

The vice president told the party supporters that all the issues raised will be tabled before President Buhari, he assured them that the best solutions will be employed to tackle every problem encountered.